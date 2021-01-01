ROBERT GOLDMAN: You can Toucan

Assuming you are the kind of weirdo who is interested in "reality."

(For my younger readers, paper is this crinkly stuff made from trees, if you can believe that. You can write your memos and reports on paper, but you can't instantly delete and replace the dumb things you write at the touch of a button. Instead, you have to take a thing called an eraser and rub it out. Weird. On the positive side, you can spell check on paper, but it requires your company to hire a cadre of Ph.D.s to review your work. This may seem an onerous task, but trust me; there are a lot of Ph.D.s who would jump at the job.)

Which brings us to Toucan.

If our lives in 2020 were ruled by Zoom, the next year -- be it 2021 or 2020 all over again -- will be all about Toucan.

Like Zoom, Toucan is an online meeting website, but the similarity ends there. Toucan is entirely different from Zoom. That's because, in Toucan, unlike Zoom, your head is not in a small box. In Toucan, your head is in a small bubble.

There's more to it, of course. In Zoom, you are stuck in your box as long as your meeting goes on. You can't leave a dull meeting and join a fun meeting without the permission of the host, who will likely be your boss, who will likely be annoyed.