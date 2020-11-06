ROBERT GOLDMAN: You have (no) emails

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling pretty darn popular.

It’s true. Lately, my email inbox is always full to the brim, and my telephone never stops ringing. It is also true that the people emailing and calling want money, which I would be happy to give them if I knew who the heck they were, which I don’t.

Since I’ve been so awfully busy stockpiling essential items for a winter of hibernation and isolation, it did take a while to read my emails and listen to my messages. In fact, it’s only recently that I felt sufficiently confidant with my winter warehousing — a hogshead of gin, a flagon of vermouth and 12 jars of cocktail onions — to free up time to review all the incoming.

It was quite a surprise. Apparently, there’s an election going on. Who knew?

Once I started reading my mail and listening to my phone calls, I realized that I had not gained a new group of BFFs. On the contrary, these calls and messages had little to do with me or my wonderful personality. It was almost like they were written by robots! My suspicions were confirmed the day after the election when my email box suddenly emptied and my phone fell silent.