ROBERT GOLDMAN: You're not coming back

You knew it was too good to be true.

The work-alone-at-home experience was just too wonderful to last.

The peace. The quiet. The ability to sleep in and sneak into Zoom meetings still wearing your jam-jams. The magical calm of never having Trevor from Marketing pop up at your desk at 9 a.m. to tell you that the three-week deadline for that super important project you just started has been moved to 1 p.m. that afternoon. With the CEO and the executive team present.

And are you feeling all right? You look a little green.

When you’re working from home, Trevor can still pop up, but there’s no one at your desk. You and your desk are in cyberspace, and in cyberspace, no one can find anyone.

But now there are vaccines coming that will keep you safe, which is definitely a good thing, and allow you to return to your office, which may definitely not be such a good thing.

Think about it -- no more sleep-ins. No more jam-jams. Just Trevors A-Go-Go, 24/7/365.

It’s the darkness at the end of the tunnel, and there’s no turning back.

Or is there?