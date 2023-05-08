It’s time once again for another edition in the infrequent series Nature Run Amuck, a look at animals in the news.

My crack research team (Google) spent countless hours over the last 15 minutes turning up recent animal-related stories guaranteed to amuse and amaze readers as well as fulfill my contractual obligation to produce enough words to fill up this allotted space (that’s 62 so far).

IF ROVER’S NOSE RUNS, YOU MIGHT CATCH IT: According to an online report from Fox News, a new study says we may someday face an epidemic of dog flu.

Will it be more or less contagious than chicken pox, possum fever or goat gout? Only time will tell.

“Dog flu has shown adaptations that allow the virus to recognize a human-like receptor, according to a Chinese study, possibly indicating it may be closer to infecting humans,” reporter Julia Musto writes in the story. “A receptor is a molecule inside or on the surface of a cell that binds to a specific substance and causes an effect in the cell.”

If I understood what that meant, I would be terrified.

What are the symptoms of dog flu in humans? I’m no expert, but I would be wary of anyone panting excessively, biting the mailman or sniffing the neighbor’s rear end.

FISH BOMBS? WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?: In a story published on May 2 by the Lake Powell Chronicle and other media outlets, Ted Williams (a writer who specializes in fish and wildlife reporting and not the deceased baseball Hall-of-Famer) tells the fascinating tale of the introduction shortly after World War II of nonnative trout to lakes in the High Sierra Mountains of California.

As we know from the 1980 movie “Alligator,” the introduction of nonnative species to an area, such as flushing a baby alligator down the toilet into the New York city sewer system, can have unintended and sometimes dire consequences.

The alligator, for instance, could eat discarded carcasses of animals used in growth hormone experiments, grow to enormous proportions, burst through a city street and eat a host of unfortunate character actors.

That’s sort of what happened in the High Sierras. The trout thrived over the decades and threatened the existence of native mountain yellow frogs, altering the ecosystem.

And how did experts initially introduce the nonnative fish into these mountain lakes?

“They loaded juvenile trout into airplanes and saturation-bombed naturally fishless lakes in the High Sierra Mountains of California,” Williams writes. “Some of the fish hit rocks and ice, but most hit water.”

I can imagine the pre-planning meeting on that effort.

“We could let Ethan and Jerry take the Jeep into the high country and gently release these cute little trout into the pristine waters of … HA, HA, HA, just kidding. We’ve got a surplus bomber and a government contract and by gosh we’re going to use ’em. And if we have carcasses of animals used in growth hormone experiments, load those up, too.

FIGHT IN PROGRESS, BOTH SUSPECTS ANSWER TO NAME “BILLY”: The Putnam County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office posted breaking goat news on the agency’s Facebook page.

The 911 center took a fight call – between two goats.

“The suspects were pretty Maaaadd at one another and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences,” the sheriff’s office posted. “Both were pretty hard-headed, but officers managed to separate, wrangle and bring them to the Putnam County Jail.”

The owner was eventually located and bailed the critters out of the hoosegow. The goats are now seeking a three-fight pay-per-view deal with Don King Productions.

And that is it for this edition of Nature Run Amuck. Keep your dog’s nose clean, your fish out of the sky and your goats in their separate corners.