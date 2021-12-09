SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: A letter from Santa

Note: In late November, the safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) released its 10 nominees for the worst toys of 2021, or as kids call it “all the good stuff.”
The 47th annual report highlights potentially hazardous toys that should not be in the hands, mouths or ears of children. As the group noted in its press release, “One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.” I sure hope that kid’s parents have good health insurance.
Today, as I’ve done in the past, I turn over this space to special guest columnist and dear friend, Santa Claus, who has another toy-related message for all the children out there. Take it away, Santa:
***
Ho, ho, ho and happy holidays, kids…uh, I mean merry Christmas. I don’t want to get that started again.
I’ve read all your letters, emails, private messages, tweets and social media posts, but I am contacting you today through good, old reliable print media because, frankly, those folks sure could use a Christmas miracle or two.
Let’s talk about toys. As some of you may have heard, there could be a shortage because there is a problem with the supply chain. The supply chain is what I use to secure the door on the workshop so the elves can’t sneak out early. It’s a non-union gig.
Even if that trouble is resolved, some of the toys you requested are on the naughty list this year. Delivering those exposes me to liability lawsuits. Herbie the dentist’s brother, Larry the lawyer, charged an arm and a leg to get me out of the last one involving lawn darts. It cost the plaintiffs an arm and a leg as well.
First, no one is getting Poppy the Bunny this year, which WATCH claims is almost as a dangerous as Carlos the Jackal.
This squeaky toy meant for 5-year-olds contains a battery that, if swallowed, can “cause internal chemical burns in as little as two hours,” which means a blue, blue Christmas for all involved.
Young Devan tweeted that he wants a My First Hoverboard wheeled riding toy. Son, WATCH says that would likely be Your Last Hoverboard as well.
What about the similarly wheeled Radio Flyer Spin ‘N Saucer with 360 Motion? According to WATCH, the instructions say “ever use near motor vehicles, streets, roadways, alleys, swimming pool areas, hills, steps, sloped driveways, inclines and public highways…” There is also a possibility that it just may burst into flames when you open the box.
The package for the Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop and Play soft mat for infants advises not to “use in crib, play yard, or other contained area” but says nothing about pitching it down “near motor vehicles, streets, roadways, alleys, swimming pool areas, hills, steps, sloped driveways, inclines and public highways…” That seems irresponsible to me. In addition, it contains no warnings about that dastardly Poppy the Bunny.
Admittedly, as Jeremy asserts in an email with the subject line WHAT JEREMY BETTER GET FOR CHRISTMAS, the Snake Eyes G.I Joe Origins Ninja Strike Sickles “ARE COOLER THAN ----!” (Here’s some advice, kid – unlock your caps button and clean up your language.)
But WATCH says there is a high potential for blunt force trauma and eye injuries. So, Jeremy, how COOL would you look with an eye patch, huh? Well, actually pretty cool. Like a little pirate. But you are still not getting Ninja Strike Sickles.
There are other toys on the WATCH naughty list, kids, but I have run out of time. I need to hurry back to the work shop and get the kinks out of the supply chain.
Have a merry, safe and emergency room-free Christmas.
Love,
Santa
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com