SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: A mission to Mars — or Junior's backyard

In what has to be considered a setback in the effort to establish trade relations with Mars, mission controllers said last week they have given up hope of finding the $165 million Mars Polar Lander, which was supposed to touch down on the surface of the Red Planet on Dec. 3 to study the atmosphere and dig for ice.
Scientists hoped this expensive effort to locate Martian ice would someday result in colder, more potent cocktails that would increase even the nerdiest scientist’s chances of picking up women in a singles bar.
“What say I buy you another one of those Martian wallbangers? I’ve got the keys to the space shuttle and a few million taxpayer dollars leftover from our latest unsuccessful mission to find space monkeys on Venus. Let’s do the town, baby!”
Scientists said they will now try to determine what went wrong through some very expensive but as yet undetermined methods. The Mars Polar Lander could have tumbled into a deep canyon, been zapped by a Martian death ray or simply missed its target altogether and landed out behind cousin Junior’s shed where he disassembled it and used the parts to overhaul the motor on his ’69 Chevy Super Sport and boost the power on his satellite dish to get the Playboy Channel for free.
This most recent Mars-related failure follows last fall’s unsuccessful mission in which a math error caused the $125 million Martian Climate Orbiter to burn up in the Red Planet’s atmosphere. While my ciphering skills aren’t as sharp as those of a NASA scientist or even a Venusian monkey, I can use my fingers and toes to determine these two failed projects have cost nearly $200 million. With more Mars missions planned, it’s clear that NASA should take steps to minimize failure.
That’s where I come in. To see that taxpayers get their money’s worth, I am offering my services as Mars Project Coordinator and will include this cover letter with my resume, which Junior promised to drive over to NASA headquarters as soon as his new booster rockets are hooked up.
Dear NASA,
How are you? I am fine. Sorry to hear about the Mars Polar Lander. I was looking forward to sampling that delicious Martian ice I’ve heard so much about, but I guess I will just have to settle for a Sno-Cone at the Mini Mart.
Junior says hey and thanks.
After reading about recent costly failures in an attempt to conquer the Red Planet, I would assume that you are more than ready for a successful mission. Really, now, do you want to play second fiddle at next year’s convention to the scientists who successfully cloned a monkey? I didn’t think so. I believe that I have the right stuff to be Mars Project Coordinator at a yearly salary of a measly $1 million, which is a fraction of what you have spent on things that have either blown up or disappeared.
As Mars Project Coordinator, I would sit in my home and monitor future Mars missions on high-tech video equipment, tracking them from start to finish or until I drank enough beer to lose interest, at which point I would turn the sound down and listen to George Jones CDs, occasionally glancing at the screen to see if anything had blown up.
Basically, it would be just one long, typical weekend for me, but for you, it could possibly head off one more huge, galactic flop.
P.S. — Junior wants a copy of the schematics for the polar lander. When he wired the booster rockets to his Super Sport, the tape deck went dead.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, North Carolina, and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
