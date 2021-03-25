SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Another Kings says get your vaccine

Angie Marchese, Graceland vice president of archives, told WAVE 3 News in a Dec. 19 story that Elvis’ example helped wipe out the disease in the U.S.

“The pictures of Elvis getting his vaccine were seen in newspapers around the country the next day, and the percentage of teenagers that actually got the polio vaccination after this promotion went from .6% to almost 80% in six months,” Marchese told the station.

Hopefully, many other Kings – or their estates – will climb on board the truth train at the vaccination station and release public service announcements encouraging all Americans to get their COVID-19 shots.

I’ve even come up with some samples:

“Hello, this is blues legend B.B. King. If I were alive today, I would encourage each and every one of you to opt for a vaccine. If you get COVID-19, every day, every day, you’ll have the blues. The thrill will definitely be gone. As a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I have it on good authority that these new vaccines contain the DNA of Keith Richards, which will not only protect you from COVID but allow you to live forever no matter how much you abuse your body.”

And this one: