SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Get swabbed, not robbed

Right now you are probably wondering this: How can I, part of the faithful newspaper readership, know the difference between a real testing site and a fake testing site?

As a semi-trustworthy regional media figure, I am here to help in the following question-and-answer format:

Question: Hi, Scott. Thanks for taking my question. I was on my way to my brother-in-law’s the other day to borrow his belt sander when I passed by that old Jiffy Lube. You know, the one that nearly burned to the ground when that fellow brought in the truck with the Carolina Squat and set a bunch of oily rags on fire with his tailpipe.

There was a cardboard sign out front that said “Today Only: COVID Tests and Used VHS Tapes.”

I remembered that my brother-in-law was trying to complete his “Lethal Weapon” film collection. Plus, I had ignored nearly every bit of expert scientific advice for nearly two years, putting those around me at risk due to my own selfishness, so I pulled in to kill two birds with one stone, which, ironically, once got me a citation from a game warden.

There was a fellow standing there in a lab coat holding a clipboard.