It is so important, I made a note and stuck it on the fridge with my favorite Porter Wagoner magnet: “Eye exam 2024 – take shades, go home.”

If the old Kenmore makes it another year, maybe I will remember.

The 2023 eye exam was traumatic and downright painful due to a lack of preparation and an insistence on extra-curricular activities.

It’s not like it was my first rodeo.

I got glasses in eighth grade, realizing then that people and objects more than 10 feet away were not indistinguishable blobs.

Prescriptions grew slightly stronger over the years, and then stabilized until my 40s. That’s when words on pages got smaller and fuzzier and eventually came to resemble the indistinguishable blobs that haunted my childhood, only closer.

“OK,” said the eye doc assistant at my latest exam. “Take out your contacts and we’ll dilate your pupils. Then the doctor will be in. To you, he will resemble an indistinguishable blob, only brighter because your pupils will be the size of dimes.”

That’s basically what happened.

On the way out, I rejected the floppy plastic and cardboard sunglasses available at the desk, knowing I had a cool pair of dollar store Blues Brothers knockoffs in the truck to take the glare off.

I stepped from the shadow of the doctor’s office into the bright morning sunlight and immediately regretted waving off the floppy plastic and cardboard pair.

The light hurt. I squinted, blocked the sun with my hand and made my way to the truck to search for those sunglasses I knew were there.

But they weren’t. Not in the console, not in the glove box, not in the door pocket. Plenty of ketchup packets but no sunglasses. I didn’t want French fries, I wanted to keep the fiery orb in the sky from searing my eyeballs.

But, most of all, I wanted to complete my to-do list, which on that day was:

1. Get eye exam.

2. Fill vehicle with gas due to annoying light telling me to.

3. Buy chicken at the grocery store because I stupidly said I would while I was out getting an eye exam and filling the vehicle with gas.

I pulled into the sun-soaked gas station hoping not to run over an indistinguishable blob that slipped inside for a pack of smokes and a lottery ticket. The sun bounced off of the metal on the pump and back into my blown pupils like solar-powered lasers.

Because I could not clearly see the numbers spin through my squint, I pumped somewhere between 16 and 16,000 gallons of regular.

I made it to the grocery store where the fluorescent lights were little relief. Is this chicken? Is this pork? I didn’t care. It was cold and meat-like so I got it.

“How are you today?” the cashier asked.

“I went to the eye doctor and they dilated my pupils and I didn’t take the floppy plastic and cardboard sunglasses they offered but then I didn’t have any real sunglasses in my truck and I can’t see $&*t right now and all I want to do is to make it home,” I blurted out.

“Did you find everything all right?” she replied.

“If this is chicken I did.”

The next few miles, the sun reflected off everything – road signs, car mirrors, shiny indistinguishable blobs. Eventually, my house came into sight. I was pretty sure it was my house. It was the general shape of my house.

Indeed, I had made it home safely with a new contacts prescription, a full tank of gas and some sort of meat.

After my pupils returned to normal, I wrote that note and secured it to the fridge with my favorite Porter Wagoner magnet. Now, it’s up to the old Kenmore to remind me.