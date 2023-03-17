The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — the second- and third-biggest financial institution collapses in U.S. history — have many people worried about their money.

It also has a boatload of experts paddling to the scene of this Titanic-like disaster as quickly as possible to provide analysis and advice, even Cousin Junior, a frequent contributor to this column who may or may not exist only in my imagination.

Cousin Junior, a jack-of-all-trades who previously worked as a bounty hunter, blogger and backyard chemist among other vocations, recently opened Cousin Junior’s Financial Services, specializing in money management, tax preparations and taxidermy.

He called me, somehow circumventing the blocked number system, and began to ramble on.

“I guess you heard about them banks going under,” he said. “I figured you would want to tell the four or five people who still read your little article or whatever it’s called in the paper what a well-respected financial expert like me thinks about the whole deal and how we as a nation are going straight to hell in a handbasket, financially speaking, unless we start listening to well-respected financial experts like me.”

“When did you become a financial expert?”

“When I opened my office in a converted shipping container down where the blacktop ends on Big Snake Road, next to the lot where the adult bookstore used to be before Rev. Jenkins ran through it with a bulldozer. It’s a prime location. I’ve got people in and out of there all the time, and not all of them asking what happened to the adult bookstore.”

“Do you have any actual clients?”

“Oh, yeah. Just the other day, a fellow came in and asked me what he should do with the money he got from the scrap metal he stole, uh, I mean collected, and I told him it would behoove him to diversify. He shouldn’t bury all his money in a mayonnaise jar in the backyard. He should put a little bit in a coffee can and push it way back in the cabinet. Maybe put another handful in a paper sack in his outbuilding. And, as his financial adviser, I should have explicit details as to exactly where this money is in case something bad should happened to him, such as a Prius falling on him while he ‘adjusted’ the catalytic converter.”

“Tell you what, Cousin Junior, you send me a press release and if I can’t come up with something else to write about, I’ll use it.”

Unfortunately for you, the reader, that’s what happened.

Headline: Well-respected financial expert offers perspective on bank failures.

BIG SNAKE ROAD – Are you worried about your money after the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history?

Cousin Junior offers reassuring advice.

“If I was you, I would absolutely be soiling my britches over this,” said the Big Snake Road-based financial expert. “This is bad. This is holding-a-tin-cup-on-the-street-corner bad. This is stealing-all-the-copper-wire-out-of-granny’s-house-to-pay-for-taxidermy bad.”

According to Cousin Junior, here are some signs your bank may be failing:

At Christmas, it gave out calendars for 1975.

The drive-thru no longer takes deposits but does serve fries.

The name on the president’s door has been changed to Milburn Drysdale.

The bank guard wears Kevlar and has orders to shoot to kill.

“These certainly are uncertain times,” said Cousin Junior. “But with me, you can rest assured that whether you need advice on what to do with your lottery winnings, fake receipts to accompany your tax filings or you just want that prized critter stuffed and mounted, you are in good hands at Cousin Junior’s Financial Services.”

Make an appointment today, before another bank goes belly up.