SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Lawn-mowing scheme never panned out

The governor came to town, but I didn’t get to see him because I had to mow my yard.

It was my day off. I wanted to talk to the governor about important economic issues like how to raise the salaries of working-class newspaper folks, but if my grass got any higher I would have run the risk of getting hopelessly lost walking from the porch to my truck. It’s no fun cutting a trail through the yard with a machete every morning.

My coworkers covered the governor’s visit. They said it was great because they got to eat lunch for free.

The monotony of mowing gave me an opportunity to think. Here’s what I thought about: I’m a taxpaying citizen who doesn’t like to mow grass and the state hires people with my tax dollars to mow grass beside the road, so it would be nice if the governor got somebody to mow my grass for me, since I’m paying for it anyway. They come right by the house, so how much trouble would it be just to turn that big mower up the driveway and make a few laps around my yard?

As I maneuvered around stumps, mole holes and the occasional stray concrete block in my yard, I thought about setting up a meeting with the governor, taking him for ride in my truck to get a look at my lawn and talking him into ordering somebody to mow it for me.