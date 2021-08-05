SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Looking back at another failed project

SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Dodging trees and finding treasures Scott Hollifield

Participating in three Zoom calls and attempting to change a flat tire in a gravel parking lot in 94-degree heat can knock the column-writing urge right out of a fellow. Enjoy this lightly edited piece from more than 20 years ago which shows my home improvement skills haven’t, well, improved.

***

Around this time of year, I feel obligated to begin some kind of outdoor project that will injure me and never be completed.

The year before, armed with a machete and chainsaw, I waded into the dark jungle of underbrush that is technically part of the yard. After eight hours of back-breaking labor, I cleared approximately nine square feet of land and unknowingly wallowed in enough poison ivy to raise blisters on 96 percent of my body. I did learn this valuable lesson: After working in poison ivy, ALWAYS wash your hands before going to the bathroom.

I came up with a new ill-fated project after my significant other informed me that she planned to make most of the hard-packed dirt that passes for a back yard into some kind of elaborate patio that would require more concrete than used to construct the Hoover Dam.