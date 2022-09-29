Scott Hollifield: Magnet search attracts trouble

Angry Man did not want to pay a restocking fee. I didn’t blame him one bit. Whatever came in the box he brought back to the tool store did not work.

I know this because he bellowed, "IT DON’T WORK” more than once, sometimes adding colorful adjectives that can’t be printed in newspapers despite dwindling circulation.

I didn’t get a good look at the product that did not live up to Angry Man’s expectations — and working would be high on the list of my own expectations — but the box was a couple of feet wide containing a piece of equipment I will refer to as a thingamajig for the remainder of this story.

I was at the tool store looking for magnets. Not wimpy magnets used to hold fast-food coupons, to-do lists and Jackson’s second-grade progress report (“needs to work on self-control”) to the refrigerator door. I wanted powerful magnets, something strong enough to suck the pacemaker right out of Uncle Wally’s chest.

Maybe not that powerful, but powerful nonetheless. I had something to fix. Rather than order correct parts, I came up with a plan to save a few bucks and fix — or rather disguise — the problem with small, powerful magnets.

This is what used to be referred to as a cockamamie scheme.

I strolled into the tool store, a national chain I knew had magnets after searching “magnets and cockamamie scheme” on the internet.

Up and down the aisles I walked, hoping to run into either magnets or someone who worked at the store who knew where they were hidden. I found neither.

I meandered back to the front where a lone cashier was ringing up a customer who was purchasing an item that was not a thingamajig. I waited patiently.

“I’ll be with you in a second, sir.” And he was.

“I’m looking for magnets,” I said. “Some small, powerful magnets for a cockamamie scheme I am working on. It’s top-secret or I would let you in on it.”

“OK,” he said. “Follow me.”

He led me down an aisle then halfway down another, pointed and said, “The magnets that we have are past the end-cap.”

While I am not familiar with retail jargon like “end-cap,” I did manage to find magnets, grabbed a few and headed back to the front of the store.

In a matter of minutes, the cashier had gone from Mr. Helpful to Mr. About-To-Get-His-Butt-Kicked.

While I was comparing magnet pull, Angry Man entered the store and learned there would be a restocking fee for the thingamajig he brought back. By Angry Man’s reaction, I would put that fee at around $100 million.

‘IT DON’T WORK!”

Around and around it went as I stood here with magnets in hand.

To quote a line from the classic movie “Cool Hand Luke” that perfectly summed up this situation, “Nobody can eat 50 eggs.”

Wait. Not that line. This one:

“What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

Over the next 10 minutes, I learned a restocking fee would apply only if he wanted his money back, but not if he wanted to exchange the thingamajig for another thingamajig, though Mr. Helpful was initially unaware of this store policy he told his supervisor.

Angry Man remained angry throughout.

“Why the %#$% would you restock the %#$%ing thingamajig? IT DON’T WORK!”

Thankfully, another store employee emerged from hiding and guided me to an unmanned register as the tumult continued a few feet away. We exchanged glances and smiled, the unspoken, “I know, right?”

“It’s always a great day in retail,” she said.

I wanted to ask her if there was a restocking fee if I brought the magnets back, but I didn’t have the heart.

I left Angry Man, Mr. Helpful and the store to sort it all out. I had a cockamamie scheme waiting back at home.