Once again, it’s April, when we shake off the winter chill, welcome the blossoms upon the trees and hope people keep their pants on in public.

That’s right, it’s time for Nudity and Stupidity in the News — a semi-regular feature putting a spotlight on the naked truth — Spring 2023 edition.

Here are some non-Michelangelo incidents that made news in the first quarter of the year:

Miracle-Gro Works, Too – In Pennsylvania, authorities arrested a man who allegedly stole a school bus, loaded up a dead deer to transport to his garden and got naked during a police chase.

According to the Carroll Township Police Department, on April 4, officers received a report of a stolen school bus. They spotted the vehicle and pursued it until the driver

“fled on foot through a wooded area after leaving the bus behind.”

There were no students onboard, otherwise all the fifth-grade essays the following week would have been titled “Why I Hate the New Bus Driver.”

The law enforcement agency’s news release describes what happened after he ditched the bus and police chased him through the wilds of Pennsylvania:

“The male stripped his clothing as he fled from police and after being apprehended in the nude, admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle...”

The suspect said he “had placed a deceased deer in the back of the bus and was going to drive the deer to his residence and use the deceased deer as fertilizer for his garden.”

Say what you will, he always had the biggest tomatoes in the neighborhood.

Down among the sunny beaches — In Brevard County, Florida, which is about a 16-hour school bus ride from Pennsylvania, depending on how many times one stops for deer, there is nudity-related trouble afoot.

Non-nude beachgoers are mixing it up with nude beachgoers. The nude beach, closed temporarily due to hurricane damage, has reopened, but there is some leakage among the two, as gross as that sounds.

According to a report from FOX 35 News, people – the non-naked ones — are concerned about ongoing nudity, including one 95-year-old woman who complained about “a big fat guy” frolicking in the sand because “I don’t want to see that stuff.”

The nude beach is on federal land and authorities said they would improve signage to fix the problem. One visiting Pennsylvania resident said he would also like to see improved school bus parking.

Careful with that stickshift, Ethel — In March, organizers in Wisconsin announced a nude car show would be held at a four-day gathering of naturalists next August.

According to the media outlet, mystateline.com, the source I turn to for news about vintage automobiles and naked Midwestern people who love them, the event will also include Wisconsin’s Naked Mile and Body Painting Festival, T&A trivia and the co-ed naked volleyball tournament.

Stateline.com says the Valley View Recreation Club is a “small, rustic nudist club (not clothing-optional)” that offers “17 acres of tree-lined sunning lawns, shady woods, and sun-drenched open areas surrounding our heated pool, volleyball court and clubhouse.”

Personally, I have never been to a nude car show, but I can offer a few tips.

If a 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 has been baking in the sun all day, do not climb in and drag your bare backside across the scorching bench seat unless you want to spend the next 30 minutes bent over in a medical tent getting two coats of first-aid spray.

If someone at the show says, “Get a look at that rear end,” they are not necessarily talking about you.

And never, under any circumstances, get into that school bus with Pennsylvania plates.