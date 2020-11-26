SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Snakes alive, I missed my big break

Unfortunately, I missed my opportunity to be a world famous podcast expert on regional snake-handling.

What I thought was my big break started with an email. Here is an edited transcript, changed only so as not to identify the sender and one of the subjects therein:

Hey Scott!

I am a podcaster who recently completed a stint for a media outlet, the subject of which was coronavirus. Now, I am producing another show about an ex-preacher turned songwriter, seeker and painter with a newly developed interest in the music of snake-handling churches.

I am producing the second episode now, which has him in a church in your community. What I would love is for you or someone from your newspaper who might like to speak on the area - answer some general questions about the community…

I think it’s going to be great, and I’d love to talk to you for a few minutes! It would only take about 20 minutes or so, just a breezy phone call, which I can capture (the audio) on my end. It’s fun!

Thank you so much.

Sincerely,

Podcast Guy.