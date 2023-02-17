Forget about the flurry of Chinese spy balloons hovering overhead, collecting information on where we hide our missile silos and how many Dollar Generals we have per square mile. The real threat to national security, our privacy and perhaps even our sanity, could be hiding in our very own homes.

Yes, Chinese spy toys have invaded and are doing who knows what.

Thankfully, my congressman, Chuck Edwards (NC-11) is standing up to nefarious toymakers. Well, he’s not my personal congressman. I share him with thousands of others in my district, all of them apparently losing sleep at night over these devilish Chinese spy toys.

Rookie Congressman Edwards’ first sponsored legislation in the 118th Congress was introduction of the Transparency Over Toys Spying (TOTS) Act. It requires that “so-called ‘smart toys,’ which connect to Bluetooth and the internet and which – unbeknownst to parents – collect data on their children, be clearly labeled and have data security policies that parents can easily understand and access,” according to a news release.

Most smart toys are manufactured in China, the news release says, and it is “unclear what Chinese companies that make these toys do with the information collected on children and American households.”

Whatever China is doing with the information, it concerned Edwards enough to make it job one after replacing former Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who may or may not have been a Chinese spy toy himself.

“Parents need to know what’s going on with the toys they buy their children,” said Edwards. “The Federal Trade Commission has allowed smart-toy manufacturers to fly under the radar with weak data security practices hidden in vague privacy policies, jeopardizing the privacy of our nation’s children and families.”

If the Federal Trade Commission allowed smart-toy manufactures to “fly under the radar,” what role did they play in the lax enforcement of balloon regulations?

It’s all starting to make sense now.

“This lack of transparency leaves the door open for toy companies to literally spy on children, gathering information on the child’s likes, dislikes and lifestyle,” Edwards said.

And once the Chinese learn Grayson likes dinosaurs, dislikes peas and enjoys spending time on the swing set, America can kiss its freedom goodbye.

“Parents should be fully aware of a toy’s ability to collect their child’s data before making a purchase, but the burden should not be on them to do a deep dive of every toy’s data-privacy policy before buying it,” Edwards said. “These data collection and security practices must be held to a higher standard of transparency.”

And that means some good-old government-enforced labeling nobody will read. I think each of those kinds of toys should carry a warning like this:

Hello American parents, grandparents and caretakers who have purchased this smart toy, rather than spending quality time with your youngsters. We are your friendly Chinese toymakers, not masters of espionage. Really. Nevertheless, we are required by your government to inform you that this toy does collect certain information, the purpose of which has not yet been disclosed to the Nosey Nellies in your congress.

For example, to feed the dragon gold coins on Level 2, the player will be required to enter a Social Security number. Do not worry. It does not have to be the child’s Social Security number. It can be any active Social Security number in the household.

On Level 3, to vanquish the invading foreign forces from the west, the player will have to recite a loyalty oath and receive small-weapons training at one of several sanctioned reeducation centers opening soon at abandoned Sears warehouse locations. What fun.

Finally, all players who ascend to Level 10 and successfully complete the game will be eligible for advanced balloon flight training. They will be contacted by the specially equipped TCL TVs in their rooms. Enjoy.