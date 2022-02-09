SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Study says don't eat crisps from dirty boots

“Nigel, you’ve been working for the last 18 months on a new COVID-19 vaccine that will all but eliminate the virus, but we need to switch gears, so to speak, and have you lick the steering wheel of that car in the parking lot, after which we will monitor your temperature for 48 hours.”

Back to the press release:

“The results revealed that motorists should be cleaning the inside of their cars more frequently, with harmful bacteria likely to be discovered in most cars out on the road today. In particular, the study found that the car boot plays host to significantly high levels of bacteria, with E. coli likely to be found in every boot and potentially on your driver’s seat.”

The boot, as most know, is the UK term for trunk, just as British crisps are our chips, British football is our soccer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to us a large Muppet.

Back to the press release.

“More commonly known as faecal bacteria, the findings pose a clear concern for anyone that puts their fruit and vegetables in the boot after a trip to the shops or enjoys a drive-thru dinner in the driver’s seat.”