SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Tattoo show was a colorful event

I didn’t return from the Easyriders Bike & Tattoo Show Tour 1994 with a cool bike or a new tattoo, but I did bring back this vivid memory: a woman lay face down on what appeared to be a modified dentist’s chair with a pair of spandex shorts pulled down to her thighs while about a hundred people watched a guy with a self-described “killer hangover, man” stitch a dragon on her backside.

“She won’t be sitting down for a while,” said a woman next to me who craned her neck to get a better look at the artist at work. “I know I didn’t when I got my spider web.”

The Easyriders Bike & Tattoo Show was sponsored by Easyriders magazine, the only periodical in which one can find both a lengthy discourse on helmet laws and photos of scantily-clad women straddling Harley Sportsters.

The show at the convention center in Charlotte drew thousands of people, many of them colorfully illustrated.

There were bikers and bankers and ol’ ladies and young ladies and all manner of people in between rolling up their sleeves and pants legs to show friends and strangers alike the pictures or phrases they had chosen to live with for the rest of their lives, or at least until the removal process.