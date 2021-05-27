SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: This is just in from outer space

I was reminded that Cousin Junior used to refer to Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill as “space wine” after he drank two bottles, tripped over a goat, hit his head on a concrete block and saw stars for two days.

“I didn’t quit drinking space wine.” said Cousin Junior. “but I did sell the goat.”

Moving along, NBC News reports those sneaky Russians are plotting to beat the great US of A in the race to produce a SPACE MOVIE.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced in early May it had selected actors to film a movie called “Challenge” aboard the International Space Station, which may or may not be about a smuggling ring dealing in outrageously expensive space wine.

It would be the first movie filmed in space, beating a previously announced collaboration between Tom Cruise and NASA.

Houston, we have a problem. As proud Americans, we need to spend all of our collective energy making sure our favorite hot-shot pretend jet pilot/bartender/lawyer/sports agent/secret agent/race car driver/vampire is the first actor to chew scenery – and maybe wash it down with space wine –in outer space.

Hopefully, the role will not be that of a whacked-out SPACE COMMANDER.