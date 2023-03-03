On a blustery February afternoon, I pulled into a parking space at a local grocery store, mentally reviewed the items I was there to buy and hoped I didn’t get stuck in a checkout line behind a customer arguing with the cashier about the expired two-for-one coupon for pimento cheese.

As I walked across the lot and approached the store, I saw a woman sprinting down the sidewalk, chasing papers scattered by the wind. Her shopping cart filled with food, along with her purse, was left behind as she chased what must have been important documents.

Unbeknownst to her, the shopping cart — or buggy as we say in this neck of the woods — began to roll away, picking up speed as it crossed the travel lanes.

I sprang into action. It wasn’t much of a spring since the cart was headed in my direction, but I took a couple of quick steps, grabbed it and stopped its forward motion.

About the same time, the woman retrieved her wind-blown documents, turned back and looked in the direction of where her cart had been. It was no longer there.

Instead, it was about 30 feet away in the hands of a strange man.

That would be me.

There was a look of alarm on her face.

“Oh, no,” I thought. “She thinks I’m stealing her stuff.”

My brain kicked into panic mode. I imagined screams of “Stop, thief!” Blue lights. Criminal charges and an eventual trial in a stereotypical southern courtroom complete with ladies with fans in the gallery and a prosecutor in a seersucker suit.

“Now, Mr. Hollifield, where were you on the afternoon of Feb. 23?

“I was in the parking lot of a grocery store.”

“Now, Mr. Hollifield, how often do you lurk in the parking lots of grocery stores, waiting to take advantage of women whose important documents blow away in the wind so that you may steal their purses and perhaps even the food they intend to feed their hungry babies?”

“Never. That’s not the way it happened. I saw the cart rolling away and I stopped it in an effort to help her.”

“You saw what rolling away?”

“I saw the cart rolling away.”

“Objection, your honor. We call them buggies in this neck of the woods.”

“Objection sustained. I would advise the guilty party — I mean the defendant — to watch his step. You may proceed, counselor.”

“Now, Mr. Hollifield, did you or did you not check the weather that day, noting that it would be a blustery afternoon, conditions that just might cause important documents to blow away, leading the owner of said documents to chase them frantically down the sidewalk, thereby providing you, a known parking lot lurker, an opportunity to take advantage and wheel away a buggy full of valuable possessions?”

“I may have checked the weather that day but certainly not for that purpose.”

“And, Mr. Hollifield, did you, a notorious weather-checking parking lot lurker, in fact, and with malice and forethought, lay your hands upon this woman’s buggy?”

“I did but only to help her.”

“That will be for the jury to decide, sir. I rest my case, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

My brain cooked up that scenario in a few seconds, just about the time it took for me to wave at her and reassuringly shout, “Your cart was rolling away. I got it stopped for you. I’ll just leave it right here. Have a good day.”

“Thanks,” she said suspiciously.

I went into the store, got most of the items on my list, hit a checkout with no line and returned to a parking lot devoid of blue lights and sirens.

For a Good Samaritan or a wanted felon, that is a successful shopping trip.