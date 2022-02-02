SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: You bet Jurassic we've got dinosaur news

In breaking dinosaur news, Dewayne “The Rock” Johnson does not own a T. rex skull worth $32 million, Washington state could finally name its official dino and a creature dubbed the “living fortress” had a lot going against it.

I know what the skeptics are saying:

“Sure, Scott, as the former bureau chief of the Monkey Action News team, you were considered an expert at alerting the public to simian high jinx, but why should we trust you to deliver earth-shaking dinosaur news?”

It’s because I love dinosaurs. Not in a weird way like frolicking in a cheap motel room with someone from an internet chat site who agreed to don a dinosaur suit, but in an innocent child-like way.

I was 5 years old, sitting on the floor in front of the TV on a Saturday morning with a bowl of Fruit Loops when appeared what now I consider greatest dinosaur movie of all time: “Valley of Gwangi.”

The movie had it all: Cowboys battling dinosaurs; a tiny horse called El Diablo that can fit in the palm of a hand; and a rampaging Allosaurus named Gwangi who fights a circus elephant to the death.

I learned later this film was not a documentary.