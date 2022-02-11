SHARON RANDALL: How to be somebody

Have you ever wanted to be somebody? I mean, other than the somebody that you are?

If we’re honest, most of us might admit there have been times in our lives when we wanted to be richer or smarter, better looking or more loved.

My mother wanted to be all of that. But mostly she want to be Somebody. With a capital “S.” She was my mother, the biggest Somebody in my life. But even as a child, I knew that being my mother would never be enough to make her happy.

To be happy, she thought she needed to be Somebody—the kind of person people looked up to. Who was always welcomed with open arms. Who spoke her own mind, spent her own money, lived her own life and never “took nothin’ off nobody.”

She longed to be that kind of Somebody. And the longing left a big, aching hole in her heart.

Children often blame themselves for their parents’ unhappiness. I was married with children of my own before I began fitting together all the pieces of my mother’s puzzle.

It’s a big puzzle with lots of pieces I’ll never find, let alone fit them all together as a whole. But here are a few pieces I’ve put in place over the years.