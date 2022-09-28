 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Randall: Queen for a day

Every woman, at least once in her life, ought to be Queen for a Day. My sister Bobbie waited 80 years for her turn.

Sharon Randall

Sharon Randall

It came last week on her 80th birthday, when we honored Her Majesty with a royal wingding.

The celebration was shared by some 30 guests: Bobbie’s children and grandchildren, our brother Joe and more cousins than I’ve hugged since I ran off to live in California of All Places.

Every story, no matter how it’s told, has different meanings for different people. This story is about my family. But I hope it’s about your family, too.

My sister was always “the pretty one.” In her 20’s, she worked on an assembly line in a mill and modeled the mill’s line of clothing for corporate buyers.

When her children grew up, she earned a nursing degree and spent years doing three 12-hour shifts a week as an ICU nurse.

After she retired, the strokes began and life became a series of bad falls and hospital food.

Her latest fall confined her to a wheelchair and a nursing home. She keeps in touch by phone with family, especially Joe, who is blind and disabled by cerebral palsy. She calls him daily or he calls her. If she doesn’t answer, he calls me in a panic.

I had planned to do a party for Bobbie, but was thrilled when Cousin Sara and her sweet husband, the Bear Man, offered to host it at their home. They did everything. My only job was to transport the guests of honor to and from the party.

So last week I flew to Charlotte, drove to Landrum, South Carolina, (my hometown) and checked into a place on a lake.

Joe and Bobbie were 30 miles away in Spartanburg. For three days, I drove back and forth to visit them. Then on Saturday, I hurried down to pick them up.

I knew it wouldn’t be simple. Suffice it to say, I’ll forever be in debt to all the folks who helped get them in and out of the car.

I wanted to do Bobbie’s makeup for the party. (Before the strokes, she never left home without it.) But she did it all herself. I just blended the blush (so she looked less on fire) and put her hair up in a bun.

Staring at a mirror, she shook her head, as if to say, “I’m not young any more.” But to me, she will always be the “pretty one.”

Joe is a big fan of the Clemson Tigers. He was listening to their game on the radio, but gave it up to go to the party. When I couldn’t find the game on the car radio, he said, “It’s OK, Sister. You tried your best.”

On the 40-minute drive to the party, Joe kept saying he could hardly wait to see everybody.

Then, for three fine hours, the remnants of our family talked and laughed and ate and doted on both Bobbie and Joe.

I kept watching them for signs of fatigue. Joe heard Clemson won in double overtime, so he was grinning like a mule eating briars and happy to stay for a second helping of cake.

Bobbie was hard to read. Strokes have dimmed her dazzling smile. But her eyes told me she felt safe and loved wrapped in the arms of her family.

I wish you could’ve seen her.

Finally, it was time to go. Bobbie’s grandson Cree held her close and eased her into the front seat of the car. Bear Man helped Joe into the back.

As we pulled out, all the family lined up along the driveway to wave us a royal farewell.

The drive back was quieter than the drive to the party. But at one point, Joe said, “It sure was great having our family together again.” And Bobbie whispered, “Yes, it sure was.”

I left Joe in a recliner at his apartment, and Bobbie in bed at the nursing home, kissed them both and said I’d be back the next day. Then I drove to the lake, singing a song of thanks to Cousin Sara and her Bear Man and to God and all His angels for an unforgettable day.

Our family was together. Joe’s Tigers won. And best of all, my sister got to be Queen for a Day.



SHARON RANDALL: The Family Reserve



Tomorrow, Lord willing (as my grandad would say) and if the creek don’t rise (as my grandmother would add), I will fly all day to go spend a w…

Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work – accidentally



Mary Sanchez: Texas Gov. Abbott's migrant bus stunt could work - accidentally

Mary Sanchez, Tribune Content Agency

Mary Sanchez

Word Count: 905

Posted 09/16/2022 at 8:59 pm EST

For Release 09/16/2022

In the race to prove who is the most politically smug and cravenly obtuse to human rights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just pulled into the lead.

Perhaps you didn't realize there was a contest. But there's a struggle among some Republican governors to see who can poke the hardest at the resolve of Democrat-run cities that have long professed to be welcoming to immigrants.

The gamesmanship began in April. That's when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shoving migrants onto buses and sending them to Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug. Ducey soon joined in. More than 10,000 migrants have been sent on their way in this fashion.

Enter DeSantis. He's claiming credit for flying about 50 Venezuelans to tony Martha's Vineyard, which has the image of being a bastion of bucolic relaxation for the well-heeled, and the liberal.

The Venezuelans could have found employment already, if left to their own ingenuity, despite it being the end of the summer season. They're migrants, after all, people who exemplify the entrepreneurial grit and spirit that all politicians laud, but increasingly fail to uplift in action.

Abbott and DeSantis aren't trying to be generous. They are doing a political stunt. All they really want is to antagonize the Democratic mayors of those cities and score political points for their bases.

Those aims have been accomplished, and possibly more, though inadvertently.

What if Abbott and his mini-him followers among GOP governors are so wrong that they're right? What if Abbott and the other governors cooperated and became a part of the solution?

Consider the possibilities if they changed their approach, and began to treat the migrants with fairness, respect, and -- gasp -- kindness.

But Abbott has no intention of working with the federal system that governs immigration. He's not coordinating any of the busloads with the cities that he crassly labels "sanctuary cities." He's comfortable talking about "open borders" and other dog whistles that cause his right-wing base to cheer.

Here's a statement released by DeSantis: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

This is far less President Joe Biden's fault than what the GOP governors wish people to believe. Natural disasters due to climate change, deep corruption in foreign governments, backlogs in our own immigration system and the effects of the pandemic are all involved.

What can't be dismissed is that the U.S.-Mexico border is awash this year with record numbers of desperate people from a wide range of countries presenting themselves to border agents to seek asylum. That's legal. It's their right to try.

The deserts, mountains and city terrain that encompasses the southern border have always been just the first stop.

People want to quickly move on to other cities, to unite with relatives, to chase job opportunities.

What if Abbott and the other mayors coordinated with the federal government and with the cities that he's trying to smugly shame? He could play a hand in solving some of our immigration AND labor problems.

The migrants are generally glad for the free lift. Again, most had planned on trying to travel to other states and cities throughout the U.S. They want to unite with family members. Many believe they can find work (and they likely can, given worker shortages in so many sectors).

Many, especially those from Venezuela and other countries further away from the U.S. border, have already passed through a literal gauntlet of dangers; journeying through jungles, being assaulted by violent criminals and paying bribes to government officials to pass through some territories.

The showmanship antics of a few American governors is nothing by comparison.

But these migrant families need help with basic human needs: food, shelter and safe places for their children.

They also need access to agencies that can help them take legal steps toward refugee status. It's a process, involving immigration courts and basically waiting for a case to be heard, if migrants can show they have a credible fear for not wanting to return to their native lands.

Abbott saw human widgets. The migrants are nothing more than props to him, suitable for shuttling off to the nation's capital like homing pigeons to deliver a snarky message to the Biden administration.

The cities, thankfully, see migrants as human beings. Many Americans in these cities welcome the arrivals, sometimes literally by greeting them. Volunteers and agencies are reacting by calling the governors' bluff.

But it's unsustainable.

And the incredibly dysfunctional immigration system isn't designed to handle this many asylum requests efficiently.

The United States is still one of the best places in the world for deserving families to restart, to plug into education and find a way to achieve. That can't be accomplished outside the federal system. It must happen in close coordination with the local governments of places were the migrants want to live and work.

Desperate people seeking asylum aren't political playthings. Congress needs to step up and the governors need to step back and rethink their approach.

Somebody needs to call a truce on this nonsense.

