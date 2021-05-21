SHARON RANDALL: The Baby Song

There’s a song we sing, the women in my family, when we celebrate the birth of a child.

The Baby Song, I call it. It is sung, I suspect, by women in most families, when their time comes to be mothers and grandmothers and aunts.

Men have their own ways of welcoming babies, but women like to sing. The words change, the tune varies, but it’s still the same song—a hymn of praise, an ode to joy, a prayer for strength and safekeeping, an old shape-note harmony of happy, grateful hearts.

We were a little rusty when we sang it this morning. It’s been a while since we welcomed our last baby. But once you sing that song, you never forget it. It keeps playing on a jukebox in the back room of your mind.

The first part belonged to my sister. Grandmas always get to sing first. She crooned into the phone, “Hey, Sissy, we have a baby, she is perfect and she and her mama are fine!”

That was the opening cue. Details would follow (a girl, Logan Grace, 8 lbs., 2 oz., black hair, blue eyes, dark skin, C-section, mother’s chin, father’s brow, grandma’s teeth.)

But “she is perfect, they are fine” is the best way to start.