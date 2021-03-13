SHARON RANDALL: The promise of springs

Sometimes, when it seems winter will never end, it helps to get a promise of spring.

This morning, two of my favorite girls (my daughter and a daughter-in-law) planned a family get-together at the beach.

Not everyone in the family could make it. But those of us who live nearby (five to 30 minutes away) showed up.

There was my husband, sitting on the steps that go down to the beach, where it was easier to get up, he said, than on the blanket in the sand, where I sat bundled up in a Polarfleece jacket like a beached grandmother whale.

There was my son, my youngest, offering to drive home to get me a beach chair, fetching me coffee from the snackbar, attending to my every need.

There were my girls, watching over their little ones the way I once watched over mine.

And there were four of the eight grandchildren my husband and I share in our big, blended family, ages 10, 9, 7 and 5, laughing and cavorting in wet suits in the frigid waves like seriously cute sea otters.

I wish you could’ve seen them.