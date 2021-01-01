STAR PARKER: Lessons Georgia voters can learn from California

One of the many beauties of freedom is there is always surprise.

Georgia voters might consider what is happening in California as the nation's blue-state poster child turns purple.

Why?

When the left seizes power, they don't know when to stop. But voters know how to say, "Whoa, enough."

As British nobleman Lord Acton noted, "Power tends to corrupt."

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, started this difficult COVID-19 period early in the year by imposing in his state the most draconian shutdown measures in the nation — abridging individual movement and shutting down schools, businesses and churches.

While coming down hard on California's citizens, Newsom lived the life of privilege and was discovered dining maskless at a $1,200-per-person dinner party at a tiny Napa Valley restaurant.

Now he's facing recall with reportedly more than half of the 1.5 million signatures needed by next March already gathered.