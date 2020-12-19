STAR PARKER: President Trump: Promises made, promises kept

A retrospective on President Donald Trump’s four years in office must be put in perspective of what he himself promised to accomplish when he ran: Make America Great Again.

To answer the question requires, of course, defining what makes America great and asking to what extent President Trump put the nation on course toward this goal.

If one believes, as I do, that what makes America great is that it must be a free nation under God, that this stands at the core of what makes the nation prosperous and moral, I think President Trump’s achievements have been significant.

Probably the greatest paradox of this election is the Gallup poll done in September asking whether registered voters were “better off now” than they were four years ago. The 56% who responded yes was the highest percent under any president running for reelection since the question was first asked, when Ronald Reagan ran for reelection in 1984. Based on this, we would have expected President Trump to be reelected in a landslide.