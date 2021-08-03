STEVE ERDMAN: Need to stop turning ‘a blind eye to real science’

It gets much better than this. The study found that the immune response of the 254 test subjects increased with the severity of the disease and also with each decade of age. The study not only found that the physical body produces its own neutralizing antibodies, but that it also activates both T and B cells, thus creating its own immunity memory response system to help ward off any future infections.

Dr. Rafi Ahmed, who led the study at Emory University, said about the study that “We saw that antibody responses, especially IgG antibodies, were not only durable in the vast majority of patients but decayed at a much slower pace than previously estimated, which suggests that patients are generating longer- lived plasma cells that can neutralize the SARS-Co-V-2 spike protein.” In other words, the body’s own natural immunity does not wear out within six to eight months as was previously thought.

So, despite the latest and best research to the contrary, the Biden Administration has pushed their own agenda forward to get everyone in the United States vaccinated as soon as possible, even for those who have already recovered from a coronavirus infection and have their body’s own natural immunity to protect them going forward into the future.