TAMMY DAY: If your candidate doesn’t win all is not lost

It helps us see our similarities. People working together toward a community goal build relationships and cultivate connections. This not only fosters collaboration, fellowship, and goodwill, it also creates shared trust and a sense of “we.” When you have worked with someone on a community project, you get to know them, making it harder to write them off just because they don’t share the same viewpoint or political party. Working together helps us set aside our differences and really see each other. And we begin to understand that we are more alike than different.

It forces us to work with people outside of our “tribe.” It is common to have newsfeeds and social circles comprised of people who share our viewpoints and support “our side” of the story. Community-level engagement breaks us out of these bubbles. It connects us with people and information outside of our usual groups and ideas, expanding our awareness and increasing our empathy. Working with others gives us a broader perspective that chips away at the false assumptions and closed opinions we hold, forcing us to consider other ways of viewing the world. And while we may not always agree, community building teaches us that we can come together as diverse people for the common good.