TOBY MOORE: Accomplish your goals

All of us have dreams that we would love to accomplish during our life. For some people, their dreams are merely fantasies, and they do nothing to bring them to fruition; some take small steps but never fully commit, and then some transform their dreams into reality.

Many techniques in the positive thinking world can help you accomplish your goals but let’s not pretend that hard work and sacrifice won’t be required. If you’re going to achieve a big goal, hard work and sacrifice will become a daily activity.

I believe in the power of positive thinking, and if you’re optimistic, you’ll always get closer to your goals than if you’re pessimistic. I’ve also learned positivity alone will not bring you to the life you want; you’ll also need to work. You’ll need to put in the time, and you’ll need to burn the midnight oil; you’ll have to work harder than expected.

When you’re moving towards your goals, inevitably, obstacles will arise. You’ll find yourself working many hours doing things that seemingly have nothing to do with your goals. Still, if you approach every activity that crosses your path by doing the best you can, you’ll become a person of excellence, and a person of excellence will eventually get what they want.