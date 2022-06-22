TOBY MOORE: Autosuggestion

Most of us have a daily routine. We get out of bed, make some coffee, have some food, go to work, come back home and do it all over again the next day.

In the same way that we have a daily physical routine, we also have a routine thought life. Because we are doing the same types of things every day, we also start thinking the same kinds of thoughts every day. These thought patterns become so ingrained into our minds that it’s hard to think and feel differently. Our thought patterns become so strong that it usually feels impossible to change unless something terrible happens that forces us to change.

When we exercise the same parts of our brain every day, those parts become stronger, while the parts of our brain that we don’t use become weaker.

I had a friend in college who said out loud several times a day, “I’m such a loser.” Despite his constant negativity, he was a good guy and very funny, but he had this habit of shouting negative things whenever anything inconvenient happened to him.

One time my dad came up to visit me at college. He and my dad got into a long conversation about positive thinking. During the conversation, my dad suggested that instead of telling himself negative things, he tried telling himself positive things. He responded, “Well, that would be a lie to do that. It’s not how I truly feel; it feels unnatural even to consider it.”

My dad shrugged and said, “I think if you forced yourself to do it, it would begin to feel natural.”

There is a principle that Napoleon Hill wrote about in Think and Grow Rich called “Autosuggestion.” He says, “Autosuggestion is the agency of control through which an individual may voluntarily feed his subconscious mind on thoughts of a creative nature, or, by neglect, permit thoughts of a destructive nature...”

Autosuggestion is a technique we have all used knowingly or unknowingly. When you affirm negative or positive thoughts, you’re tapping into the principle of Autosuggestion.

When my friend from college constantly affirmed negativity, he was negatively using Autosuggestion.

One of the most basic ways to use Autosuggestion for good is to repeat positive affirmations.

There were times in my life when I felt overwhelmed; I’d catch myself saying, “I can’t do this anymore.” I’d repeat it over and over unconsciously until I felt such despair it became hard to continue. I felt dysfunctional and unable to accomplish my dreams. Later, I decided to practice Autosuggestion. When I found myself in overwhelming situations, I started repeating, “I can do this; I have all I need to accomplish this and more.” As a result, I became more productive, focused, competent, and less stressed.

Many studies have shown that if you positively use Autosuggestion, by repeating positive affirmations and removing negative ones, new thinking patterns will emerge; they’ll become familiar and eventually become the dominant thoughts in your life.

I understand that Autosuggestion may not be for everybody. I was talking to a friend about this the other day, he wanted to change his thoughts, but he found it impossible. He said, “I’ve tried, but no matter what, my negative thought life takes over. I can’t do it!”

I met a prominent person in the marketing world who used to have a lot of success as a child actor. Once he became an adult, the acting jobs became few and far between; this led him to many years of being very depressed. Eventually, he overcame his depression; he became a very positive, successful person in a completely different career.

How was he able to do this? He developed a habit, every morning, of writing on paper 10 things for which he is grateful. This habit helped him put things in perspective and caused negative thought patterns to die off. He replaced his negative thought patterns with gratitude.

Plenty of evidence shows that Autosuggestion and gratitude are very effective methods for changing your thought patterns. Try one or both; if you can do it for long enough, a new way of living will open up to you in a way you never thought possible.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy — nominated “A Separate Peace,” and the CEO of Cubestream Inc.