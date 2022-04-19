TOBY MOORE: Be excellent

A global Gallup poll in 2019 revealed that only 15% of people are engaged in the workplace. The poll implies that 85% of people worldwide don’t like what they do for a living.

The reasons are probably too numerous to count. Boredom, dislike for their co-workers, a bad relationship with their boss, their commute is too long; they feel stagnant, don’t make enough money, are overworked, etc.

I’m sure some of you are thinking, “of course, it’s a global poll.” In some countries, the working conditions would be considered outrageous to the average American.

If you thought that, you’re correct. In the USA, an astounding 60% of people hate their jobs. We are doing a little better than the global average, but not much!

I would guess that some feel that way because they are not where they want to be; it’s not what they see themselves doing.

I have to confess I hated many of my jobs earlier in life, for all of the reasons mentioned above but mainly because I didn’t see myself doing it long term, and I was unhappy because I wasn’t where I wanted to be.

As a result, I didn’t do my best, had no enthusiasm, and had a terrible attitude. Customers, co-workers, and managers all noticed. I showed up late and tried to leave early, and I was irritated if I had to do something I saw as outside the scope of my responsibilities. In short, I was a lousy employee.

No matter how hard I worked, nothing seemed to work out for me, and although I was pursuing my dreams, they kept getting further and further away.

One day, I realized that I was so far from my dreams that I might be stuck forever if I didn’t change.

I always wanted a life of excellence, but I wasn’t being excellent. For so long, I was telling myself, “I’ll be excellent when I finally have the life I want; I’ll do my best when I get where I want to go; I’ll have a great attitude when I accomplish my dreams.”

I wish somebody had slapped me and shouted, “It doesn’t work that way, stupid!”

Imagine telling your boss, “I’ll work harder once you give me a raise.”, “Once you give me that promotion, you’ll have the best worker you ever saw!”, “I’ll have some enthusiasm if you let me be the boss.” Do you think you’ll get that raise? Do you think you’ll get that promotion? Do you ever think you’ll be the boss?

The simple fact of the matter is life doesn’t work like that. If you’re going to get where you want to go, you’ll need to be excellent where you are now, even if it’s not where you want to be.

Zig Ziglar said, “Attitude, not aptitude, will determine your altitude.”

Little by little, I changed my attitude, added some enthusiasm to my personality, and started by treating every customer as if they were the most important person in the world.

Rather than complaining or acting annoyed with their every request, I started serving them with a great attitude. My income began to rise, and my managers took notice. I went from being their worst employee to one of their best!

You may say, “Well, great, Toby, you were doing well at a job you didn’t want. You still weren’t living your dream life.” While that’s true, a funny thing started to happen; new opportunities came that took me to the next level.

Jim Rohn said, “For things to change, you have to change. For things to be different, you have to be different. Before financial success can occur, personal growth must occur...of all the things that can have an effect on your future; I believe personal growth is the greatest.”

Whether you love your job and are working toward that next promotion or hate your job and want a different career, you’ll never get there unless you focus on becoming excellent where you are. Do your best, put a smile on your face, and go the extra mile. If you do that for long enough, you’ll go places you never dreamed were possible.