TOBY MOORE: Celebrating a snow drift

After about 15 minutes of shoveling and clearing snow out from under my car, he found where he could hook a chain and try to pull us out. Within 30 seconds, my car was pulled right out of the snow and back on the road.

My girlfriend jumped out of the car, and we both thanked him profusely. I didn’t have any cash on me; all I had was a bottle of wine leftover from the New Year celebration. I insisted he take it, we also offered to send him cash through an online app, but he refused. He helped us simply because we needed help.

As we drove home, my girlfriend cried tears of joy. We were blown away by his kind nature and how willing he was to help. We talked about it the whole way home.

Last week I wrote about how one of my new year resolutions was to help people more. This man who helped us left a significant impact on me. People need help sometimes. It meant so much to us that he took the time to help while his family waited patiently in the car. I want to say thank you again, kind stranger.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and the CEO of Cubestream Inc