TOBY MOORE: Change yourself to change your situation

We’ve all experienced times when things were going well, we were moving towards a goal, and suddenly things began to sour. A new manager may be putting negative pressure on you, and maybe a family member is constantly angry with you - no matter what you say or do, it’s wrong.

Situations like this are most challenging. It’s hard to move forward. We lose the spring in our step; we let our heads droop down, we wonder why everything has to be so bad. We go home at night, and we dread the next day. We wonder how it will be possible to make it through.

You say your prayers and beg for a change; you confide in your loved ones; They try to help, but nothing they say seems to make a difference.

The positive thoughts become few and far between. You try to be positive, but with a bad attitude, you think to yourself, “I just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

The fact is, things don’t always go the way we plan. We plan for great things, and then not-so-great things can happen. We have great expectations, but sometimes those expectations are crushed.

When life becomes like this, it’s easy to get negative; It’s easy to get stuck; it’s easy to think things will always be like this.