TOBY MOORE: Choose to be happy

People usually allow circumstances to determine how they feel. Everyone has at many points allowed the events of the day to decide whether or not they have a good day. Sometimes the morning goes like this: We wake up late for work, as we scramble around trying to leave the house, and we say to ourselves, “Today is going to be a terrible day!”

After arriving at work, and missing the important meeting, the rest of the morning is in recovery mode. Sometimes the day gets worse, and sometimes it doesn’t, but the negative thoughts persist, “Today is a bad day!” When this happens, we are allowing circumstances to determine how we feel. The thoughts run through our minds, “What happened to my life? Why am I not where I want to be? How come bad things always happen to me? Why am I always the one who messes up? Why didn’t I get the promotion? Why am I not making more money? Why am I so unhappy?”

In 5th grade, I had a series of bad days. I came home one day and complained to my mom and dad about how bad my days were. They listened to me and responded by telling me it would get better, but it never did. Then one morning, my dad decided to drive me to school. As we pulled up to the front door, he asked me to repeat after him, “I will have a good day today.” I remember saying, “How do you know I’ll have a good day?” His response was, “you’re the one who decides whether your day is good or bad. Just try it. Tell yourself that you’ll have a good day and see what happens.” With the openness of a child, I repeated, “I will have a good day today.” I accepted his challenge and eagerly wanted to know if his strategy would work. As the day went on, I was surprised that the day was running smoothly. When he picked me back up from school, I happily jumped into the car, and he asked me, “Well? How did it go? Did you have a good day?” Excitedly I said, “my day was great!” With a knowing smile, he replied, “See! I told you that if you set out with the intention to have a good day, then you would!”