TOBY MOORE: Conscientious ambition

I write a lot about following your dreams, giving it all you’ve got, doing your best, and going for the gold. I’m an ambitious person, and I love to see people succeed.

Sometimes, when I write about ambition, I find that some people think all ambition is selfish ambition and that it’s self-serving to be a dedicated person devoted to the accomplishment of big goals and dreams.

That got me thinking about the difference between selfish ambition and selfless ambition. Is there a difference? Is it possible to have selfless ambition? If it is, how does that look? I’m not sure if there is such a thing as selfless ambition; a more appropriate name might be, Conscientious Ambition.

We’ve all met people who placed success and money above everything else. They didn’t care what they had to say or do to accomplish their desire. They’d throw you under the bus in a second if they thought it would get them further up the ladder of success.

I have met these types of people. Unfortunately, you don’t always know they are the way they are until it’s too late. Contrary to popular belief, people who don’t care about others and will do anything to get to the top are not the majority of successful people. To be sure, some are, but not as many as we might think.

I knew a producer in Hollywood that didn’t care whose life he had to ruin to get to the top. Although he did produce a few movies and seemed to be on his way, he’s now running from the law and will be doing time once apprehended.

My father’s business partner wanted to be rich so bad that he embezzled tons of money, nearly sinking my father’s business. He got in trouble and never made it to the prosperous place he envisioned.

I had a business partner that thought he could have a successful business by giving customers a cheap and worthless product while charging a very high price. We went our separate ways, and he is no longer in business.

Are there habits or personality traits that can predict whether an ambitious person can become successful or not? It turns out that conscientiousness is one of the most significant predictors of success. Studies have shown that conscientious people rise to the top at a staggeringly higher rate than those that are not conscientious.

What is conscientiousness?

One definition of conscientiousness is: wishing to do what is right, especially to do one’s work or duty well and thoroughly.

Another definition is: governed by conscience; controlled by or done according to one’s inner sense of what is right; principled.

Some synonyms for conscientiousness are: just, upright, honest, faithful, devoted, industrious, diligent, and dedicated.

Can conscientious people be ambitious? According to Psychologistworld.com, “Conscientious people are generally more goal-oriented in their motives, ambitious in their academic efforts and work, and feel more comfortable when well-prepared and organized.”

Studying conscientiousness will reveal that conscientious people are usually ambitious and try to do what is right; they do the best they can; they are hard workers, trustworthy, and agreeable. They foster productivity and harmony in the workplace and at home.

While I encourage people to be ambitious and go after their dreams, I would never suggest that you must lie, cheat, and steal to accomplish your goals. On the contrary, I would say that if you’re ambitious and want to be successful, you must practice conscientiousness.

How can we practice conscientiousness? Care about others, and care about your job; try to conduct yourself with a good and moral mindset. Don’t hurt others on your way to the top, but help them instead. Be faithful, dependable, agreeable, and avoid hostile confrontation. Be a person of integrity.

It’s impossible to be perfect, and I certainly have many areas I need to improve upon as I practice conscientious ambition. You may not have been born and raised a conscientious person, but you can change and grow. If you want to become conscientious, you must have a growth mindset. If you’re going to be successful, and conscientiousness is one of the most significant predictors of success, it’s good to become a conscientious person.