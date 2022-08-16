TOBY MOORE: Decision

Over the last several weeks, I’ve discussed five traits you need to develop to accomplish your dream. Today, I will write about the sixth most crucial quality. None of these necessarily have to be in a particular order. Everybody’s dream is different, and so is how you will accomplish it. Desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, and organized planning are a requirement in whatever order. The sixth is decision.

I have read that a lack of decision is one of the most significant factors that lead to failure in accomplishing dreams. The opposite of decision is procrastination. I’ve written about procrastination before; we’ve all done it. It’s a dream killer. With so many distractions at our fingertips, putting off your dream day after day is easy until you lose all motivation and eventually convince yourself it wasn’t meant to be. Some say procrastination is the number one reason people fail to accomplish what they want.

There is much written about successful people. If you read about them, you’ll notice at least one similarity: once they’ve considered all the relevant information, they make a decision quickly, and they’re slow to change their mind. On the other end of the spectrum, people who fail are often prolonged to make decisions and change their minds frequently.

When you do make a decision, you must act. Once you decide, you will discover those around you who try to convince you that it’s a bad idea, that you’re too late, or that it’s been done before. You may experience the judgment of family or friends. You could open the newspaper and read an opinion piece that makes you wonder if you should change your mind.

There are over nine billion people in the world, which means there are unlimited opinions. If you open up to your driver on the way to the airport about what you’ve decided to do, they’ll probably tell you how you’re doing it wrong or how you shouldn’t do it at all.

When you begin to feel yourself persuaded by the opinions of others, consider this: do they have the desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, and organized planning that you have? If the answer is yes, then you should listen! If it isn’t, stay the course, and become hardened in your determination.

It’s good to be open-minded and hear the opinions of others but don’t act on them. Don’t be easily moved by someone who knows nothing of what you’re trying to accomplish. Stay the course, follow through, and be strong. If you’ve done the work and put in the time, why would you allow your dream to be toppled by those who don’t have the knowledge or desire you have?

Has it been done before? Maybe you’ve decided to do it differently. Perhaps you’re going to do it better. Possibly you’ll be the one to change an entire industry and how it works. The six qualities I’m writing about are so powerful that the opinions of a trillion people couldn’t prevail against just one person who carries them out diligently.

Take special care to keep quiet about what you’re doing. Don’t tell anyone except those on your team, people you’ve entrusted to help accomplish your dream, and those who have complete sympathy and agree on what you plan to do. Those are the people whose opinions you might consider. Telling anyone else will only expose you to ridicule, sarcasm, eye-rolling, jealousy, envy, and naysaying, even from those you thought were on your side.

Some might say that if you do this, you’re just putting yourself into an echo chamber of people who will echo back to you what you want to hear.

Suppose you have the desire, faith, specialized knowledge, and imagination and have worked to create an organized plan. In that case, it means you’ve already considered the opinions of others and have decided to move forward anyway. You don’t need to hear their opinion anymore.

Once you’ve decided, keep your eyes fixed ahead of you, don’t look back; run the race to the end. Never give up; never give in because you have put yourself in a special class of people who have made the decision.