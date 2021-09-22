TOBY MOORE: Determined to persevere

On the road to accomplish your dream, you’re going to have plenty of opportunities to give up.

You may have to try many times, but when the going gets tough, that’s when you need to find determination and perseverance.

Accomplishing dreams requires great strength. If you haven’t been toughened up by life already, pursuing a dream will do the trick.

Determination and perseverance don’t come naturally. They’re born out of failure. They come from defeat and must be cultivated from within. When things don’t go the way you plan, and you refuse to give up, determination arises, and a new fire will spark inside of you that gives you the power to persevere.

You’ll think of new ways, travel down different paths, reinvent yourself, develop unique ideas, and vow to become successful no matter the odds. It is down this path some must travel for ultimate victory.

Victory doesn’t come easy and usually never does. If it does come easy, it won’t mean as much to you, and maybe you ought to set a higher goal.

George Washington, our first president, and the leader of the Continental Army who defeated the British, the most powerful military in that time, said, “the harder the conflict, the greater the triumph.”