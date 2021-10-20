TOBY MOORE: Don't complain

Ever since my dad died, I’ve had more problems than ever before. My responsibilities have easily tripled. I’m constantly working yet determined not to let all of these new responsibilities get in the way of my dreams.

I’m thankful I’ve had time to grow up before being faced with this situation. Not long ago, I wouldn’t have handled it well; I would’ve been bitter, jaded, angry, and constantly complaining.

I’ve learned that to go where I want to go in life, I cannot complain. If I want to accomplish my goals and achieve my dreams - I must leave no room for complaint.

How can I focus on the future if I’m focused on the past? How can I think thoughts of victory when I’m feeling the thoughts of anger, defeat, and victimhood? If I’m reliving a bad experience that happened last month, yesterday, or even just five minutes ago through the act of complaining, I’m reinforcing that experience and living in the past.

Every thought produces a chemical peptide in the brain that causes a feeling in the body. When I complain, I am bathing my inner self in a chemical cocktail of negativity.

Complaining seems very innocent. After all, you’re just expressing how you feel.