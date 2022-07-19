TOBY MOORE: Faith

Last week I discussed the first thing you must have to achieve your dream: desire. Whatever you want to do in this life, you can do, as long as your desire is strong enough. Desire isn’t the only factor. Probably the second most crucial building block to accomplishing your dream is faith.

Faith is often confused with belief. Belief is something we intellectually accept as true, but faith is a commitment to think, speak, and behave in a manner consistent with your belief. If you cannot live your life in a manner consistent with your belief, can you genuinely say that you have faith?

When it comes to accomplishing your dreams, you must not only believe it can be achieved, but you must also combine your belief with action. You must act as if. When you can align belief with your thoughts, words, and actions, that’s faith.

We often associate faith with positivity. It can be related to negativity as well.

Many believe they are doomed to a life of failure and bad luck. Unfortunately, they’ve combined this belief with their thoughts, words, and actions. They think thoughts of defeat, speak words of failure and behave in ways that indicate they will not succeed. This alignment with the negative produces a strong faith that failure and misfortune are their lots in life and nothing will ever change.

This type of faith is destructive in many ways. When you think, speak, and behave as if you will never be successful, you may never try, and even if you do have a desire to try, your passion will eventually be stifled and extinguished by your faith that failure is inevitable.

You may think, “I do behave and live as if things will always be bad and I’ll never get a good break in life; how can I change?”

There is an old belief that your subconscious mind will move you toward the life you want based on what you instruct it to do; that it’s like a programmable computer, and you can program it however you wish. There is now science that indicates this may be true.

If you tell your subconscious mind, through thoughts, words, and actions, that you are destined for failure and that you’ll never have what you want, then your subconscious mind will work day and night to make that a reality.

It’s been said, “If a person repeats a lie repeatedly, they will eventually accept it as truth.” Every person is what they are because of the dominating thoughts they hold in their mind, and when you align your thoughts with emotion, it’s one of the best ways to get your subconscious mind to move in a desirable direction.

What are you telling yourself? Are you telling yourself you’re a failure and combining that narrative with pity? Are you telling yourself you’ll never have what you want and combining it with the emotion of anger? When you do this, you mix your thoughts with emotion. Some say you’re programming your subconscious in the wrong direction, increasing your faith in the negative.

Can you tell yourself you’re a winner, accept it, and feel the emotions that accompany victory? Can you learn to dream of success and feel joy, love, and gratitude?

Repetition of thought, words, and action, mixed with the proper emotion, done often enough, will increase your ability to think, speak, and act in a manner consistent with your desired outcome, thereby increasing your faith.

When combined with faith in a higher power, your thoughts, words, and actions can powerfully align with your desire to accomplish your dream. If you can bring yourself to align your vision with faith in a higher power, it can be the single most powerful way to increase your confidence.

Living as if you can attain your dream life means you’ll think, speak, and act as if accomplishing your dream is inevitable. Bringing all of these into alignment will also increase your desire. When you affirm your desire with faith, you’ll begin to want it more and be that much closer to living the life you want.

Join me next week to discuss the third step you must take to accomplish your dreams.