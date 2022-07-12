TOBY MOORE: Fan the flames of desire

I believe we all have dreams that we would love to accomplish during our lifetime. Some of us may never try; others may try for a while, but the struggles and the worries strangle their dreams like weeds do to the flowers. Others persist, and they find a way.

What gives them the ability to jump over the obstacles and break through the barriers?

The very first and fundamental step to achieving your dream is DESIRE. Desire is the starting point for all achievement. You have to want it. Whether or not you persist to the end depends on how bad you want it.

Ask yourself, "How bad do I want it?"

Are you filled with desire? To achieve the impossible dream, you must work yourself into a frenzy of white-hot passion. You must always think about it and obsess over it; you have to stoke and cultivate the fire burning inside you.

You may say, "I want to accomplish my dream, and I want it bad, but I definitely can't say that it's a burning white-hot desire..." Is it possible to increase your desire?

You've heard it said, "Don't burn bridges." That's true for most things in life, but when it comes to your dream, if you're desire is strong enough, you must cut off any chance of retreat; you must put yourself in a position where the retreat is impossible.

Hernan Cortez, the Spanish Conquistador, is a problematic historical figure; he was ruthless. There is a story about him that is very interesting.

In 1519, he arrived on the coast of Mexico with an army of 600 warriors. Soon after their arrival, he set fire to his ships.

Can you imagine what his army must have thought? Without their ships, there was no turning back. They would never see their homes again unless they accomplished their mission. He sent them a clear message; the only options were victory or death.

What do you think the effect of burning his ships had on the morale of his men? I am sure many were devastated and panic-stricken. After some time, I believe they began to feel a burning desire to win, to accomplish their goal no matter the cost. If they didn't, they'd never see their families again. Something must have risen inside them; they met their other self, a part of them who was not lazy and indifferent and would do whatever it took to get back home.

What does it mean to burn your ships? It means you're committing yourself fully.

Cortez and his men won against overwhelming odds. They defeated an army of Aztec warriors that may have outnumbered them fifty to one. They conquered the Aztecs—adding the land of Mexico to the Spanish Empire.

If you want it bad enough, burn the ships. How committed can you be if you know you can run back to your former life?

Leave no room for escape. Burning the ships doesn't mean you cannot change course on your path to victory. Faced with the choice of success or failure, you'll find the desire burning brighter than ever before. You'll be determined to win, no matter the odds.

When challenges come, you'll face them with a different attitude. You won't shrink back in defeat; you'll press through them with an unstoppable attitude.

The challenges will come. All who succeed are put to the test. If you burn the ships, be prepared; there will be moments where all will seem lost. The trick is to know that you can still push through. You only fail when you give up.

I burned the ships in my life. I was forced to live out of my car for over a year; A family friend stole the $50,000 I raised to build my company. All seemed lost, but with the fire of desire burning ever brighter, I found a way to take it to the next level, and so can you.

Desire is the first step toward accomplishing your dreams; fan the flames of your desire. You'll have the power to break through all obstacles and barriers in your way.