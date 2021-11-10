TOBY MOORE: Giant killers

Never play by the Giant’s rules.

My favorite underdog is King David of ancient Israel. He was unappreciated by his family and considered unworthy of greatness. Until he decided to become a giant killer, he spent most of his time alone in the pastures tending his father’s sheep.

During this time, the Israelites were at a standstill against the Philistine army and were powerless to stop a giant named Goliath, nine and a half feet tall.

Every day Goliath emerged from his tent, dressed in armor, carrying a spear, a sword, and a weapon slung on his back. Daily he terrified the Israelites and challenged their best soldiers to face him in battle. Nobody was up to the challenge.

One day David was called out from the fields and sent to bring food to his brothers. When he arrived, he learned of Goliath’s challenge and accepted. He was mocked and made fun of, but David paid them no mind. He prepared himself for the fight of his life.

The Israelites tried to outfit David with traditional battle weapons like heavy armor, a sword, and a spear. They wanted to get him to fight the way Goliath wished to fight. David found the weapons awkward; it was then he decided he wasn’t going to play by Goliath’s rules. David opted to use a sling and a stone.