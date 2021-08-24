TOBY MOORE: Give it your all

Last week I wrote about following your dreams and not listening to the naysayers.

TOBY MOORE Toby Moore

I believe this with all my heart, and at the same time, I know that often the naysayers can be correct. Why? Lots of reasons. No matter how hard I tried, I didn’t have the physical ability to be an Olympic swimmer. I gave it my all, but it wasn’t in the cards; there were those around me who knew it.

If the naysayers are correct, don’t let it be because you didn’t try.

Some people are afraid of failure; for me, failing isn’t the worst outcome. Failing because I didn’t try, failing because I didn’t care enough; That’s the worst outcome! How do I know? I’ve done it; I’ve wept the bitter tears.

Knowing that I did everything I could to accomplish a dream is a great comfort.

John C. Maxwell said, “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Mahatma Gandhi said, “All good thoughts and ideas mean nothing without action.”

People often fail in their dreams because they don’t try, don’t care, make excuses, and procrastinate.