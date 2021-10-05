TOBY MOORE: Greater than your Circumstances

The author and neuroscientist Joe Dispenza has had a massive influence on my life. In his books, he writes about becoming greater than your circumstances. His work has had a profound impact on my thought processes and how I live my life.

It’s easy to look at your current situation, compare it to where you’d like to be, recognize that it’s very far from your dreams, and then logically conclude that your dreams will never happen. When these thoughts occur, you’ve decided to believe your circumstances are too powerful to overcome.

Your dream may be to start a business, write a book, become an actor, professional athlete, go to college, or even make right an injustice in the world. Still, you’re stuck working a 9-5, can barely pay your bills, and surrounded by negativity, it’s logical to assume that your dream is impossible.

You may not have the financing, the time, the energy, the support, the education, or the connections. You might have children, parents, and friends that need your help; you may have very little time for yourself.

Even so, human beings can overcome their circumstances. We’ve seen this time and time again from people who maintain a clear vision of a future life they’d like to have and resolutely move toward that vision.