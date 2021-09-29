TOBY MOORE: Hope

“If you want to perform at the highest level, then you have to prepare at the highest level.”

If you’re preparing to perform at the highest level, then you’re hoping and expecting the best possible performance.

A lot of you reading this are probably thinking, “Yeah, Yeah, but I’m not Tom Brady, and I’ve never won at anything like he does, so why should I hope and expect the best possible outcome? It’s not realistic.”

I get that. I’ve spent large parts of my life expecting the worst. When I lived with that attitude, things never got better; they only got worse. I was unhappy, irritated, pessimistic, lost, and unable to see that my thoughts were the cause of it all. I was so far from my dreams and goals I didn’t think I’d ever find my way back.

The only time things ever turned around and moved in a direction I wanted for my life was when I changed my thinking and began hoping and confidently expecting for the best! Now, after many years with this attitude, I’m happier than I’ve ever been, and I’m closer to accomplishing my dreams than ever before.

It’s never too late to become the best version of you.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc.