Toby Moore: James Armistead's bravery plays vital role in defeat of British

In 1748, James Armistead was born into the world, and his life was far from ordinary. James was born into slavery, belonging to the Armistead family, a well-established and prominent family in Virginia who owned a vast plantation and many different businesses. Little did they know this enslaved man would become one of the greatest American heroes ever.

Amidst the darkness of slavery, James learned to read and write, unlike many of his fellow enslaved people. James’s ability to read and write was invaluable as the Revolutionary War was heating up and would prove to be the key that unlocked his path to freedom.

By 1781, the colonies were amid a fierce war for independence against England.

The British, led by the infamous Lord Cornwallis and his army of redcoats, were making devastating raids and attacks on the Continental Army and their cities. Under the command of General George Washington, the colonies fought bravely alongside their French allies, but it seemed as though victory was slipping from their grasp.

To turn the tide of the war, Washington sent the marquis De Lafayette from France to reinforce the Continental Army’s position in Virginia. Lafayette, a seasoned military leader, knew that the Continental Army alone was no match for British forces; he had to think outside the box.

Although enslaved people weren’t allowed to fight, Lafayette recruited James; he was determined to utilize every advantage and was eager to learn more about the enemy’s plans.

Together they devised a plan to infiltrate the British camp and gather vital information from within. James knew the stakes were high and was willing to take the risk.

James posed as a runaway slave and offered his services to Cornwallis, desperate for a chance to serve the British army, and Cornwallis believed him.

Day after day, as he served dinner to Lord Cornwallis and his generals, he gained their trust and listened in on their secret plans. With every word, he memorized their strategies, studied their maps, and learned their procedures. He was like a fly on the wall, unnoticed but always present, always listening.

Cornwallis and his generals had no idea that the servant before them was not just an enslaved man but a spy working for the Continental army.

As the war was getting closer to the climax, the Battle of Yorktown, every piece of information James gathered was crucial for the Patriots to win. He was determined to help win the war and secure his freedom.

He provided the marquis with detailed information about the location and strength of British troops, their supply lines, and plans for escape or reinforcement.

Armed with this information, the marquis launched a bloody siege against the British army in Yorktown. The siege lasted for several weeks, as the Continental Army and the French allies bombarded the British positions with artillery.

The patriots could anticipate the British army’s every move and turn the tide of the battle. Defeated, Cornwallis surrendered, and the Battle of Yorktown was over.

James’ bravery and dedication to the cause of freedom for himself and our nation played a vital role in the defeat of the British.

This victory may have never been possible without James’ bravery and dedication as a double agent. His actions as a spy during the war were instrumental in securing freedom for the colonies and served as a powerful example of resistance against slavery and oppression.

He defied the notion that enslaved people were merely passive victims and showed that they, too, could actively fight for their liberation.

Some believe that James and the marquis kept in touch. Fifty years later, when the marquis was on a rockstar tour of American Cities, almost 100,000 showed up to see him; James was there and was embraced by the marquis as a hero while the crowds roared with approval. James took the last name Lafayette in honor of his relationship with the marquis de Lafayette.

James Armistead Lafayette’s story remained largely unknown for many decades. It was in the 20th century that historians began to acknowledge his role in the war and his significance as a symbol of courage, determination, and resilience.

Although he’s no longer here, I wish to say to James, “Thank you for your service.”