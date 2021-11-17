TOBY MOORE: Judgment

Is all judgment bad? If we don’t judge a person’s character the right way, sometimes it could lead to disastrous consequences. That’s not the type of judgment I’m attempting to write about.

What is judgment? Is it just an opinion based on the present moment, or is it a conclusion about someone that causes us to think about them or mistreat them?

How often does our judgment allow us to give someone a second chance? How often do we judge people in a way that causes us to write them off?

When I judge someone based on a rumor I heard, their physical appearance, the way they talk, or even something I know they did when they were younger, is that fair?

What happens when we witness someone’s worst moment? Is that their true character shining through, or are they just having a bad day?

People act the way they do because of a combination of factors, and we don’t know what they go through that leads them to behave the way they do. We usually aren’t seeing the complete picture. People are more complex than that.

I don’t think it’s possible to live a life where I never judge anyone, but how often have I judged someone to find out later I was wrong?