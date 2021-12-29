TOBY MOORE: Looking back, looking forward

As I think of those who harmed me in 2021…

I want to say thanks to you as well. Thank you for making me more robust, aware, flexible, and diplomatic. I’m tempted to feel anger and revenge, holding onto this poison forever. As I’ve written in the past, it doesn’t do any good to feel that way. It will only cause more harm. Please forgive my trespasses and anything I’ve done to impact you negatively. Let’s move into a place of mutual respect this year. “Don’t go into the new year holding a grudge from last year, we cannot move forward if we are stuck in the past.” That’s excellent advice by Pastor Joel.

I should feel satisfied with the goals I did accomplish in 2021. When I achieve a goal, the good feelings are quickly replaced by acknowledging that I’m still not where I want to be, and the sense of accomplishment quickly fades. This year I will take the time to feel good about my successes, whether they be little or big. I don’t know who said it but I think it’s true, “Success is a series of small victories.”