TOBY MOORE: Memories my father gave me

As Gary Moore’s son, I had a unique vantage point to get to know my father in a way that almost nobody else could. He was a fantastic father!

I observed how he treated his family, close friends, distant friends, business associates, and strangers. He treated everybody with respect.

As a boy, I sat in his office, playing with toys, listening to his phone calls, and watching how he conducted his meetings. He was filled with enthusiasm.

He was at almost all of my Karate tournaments, soccer games, and swim meets. When I failed, he brought me up. When I succeeded, it was a celebration. He was a source of constant encouragement.

Every day he said to me, “Toby, you can do anything you want in this world and be successful, as long as you don’t hurt others in the process.” I usually rolled my eyes, “I know, dad,” sometimes taking for granted that I had a father who believed in me.

I watched as he crawled his way from the bottom to the top of one business and then did it again with another. I watched him succeed, and I watched him fail; I observed how he dealt with it all. I didn’t always understand, but the memories remain, and upon reflection; I couldn’t have asked for a better role model.