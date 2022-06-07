Toby Moore: Momentum

Goal setting is essential to anybody who wants to get things done, but often momentum is lost when we accomplish one goal but fail to set another. So often, people climb to the top, and they begin to tell themselves, “I’ve got it made .” When this attitude creeps in, desire and motivation fade, and progress come to a halt.

One person I knew who became wildly successful told me that the best time in his life was when he was struggling, living on a dream, and barely making it. Once he had accomplished his goal, he was satisfied, but the feeling of accomplishment began to disappear. Something was missing from his life; he stopped striving, and the thrill of trying to make it to the next level was gone.

Although he had reached a high level of success, his life had become dull and uneventful because he didn’t have any new goals to accomplish; he thought he had it made. He started doing drugs to try and recreate the excitement, but that only made things worse. He lost all forward momentum, and things began to fall apart.

We’ve heard it said; it’s not the destination that matters; it’s the journey.

I can say the same in my life. The most exciting times are always when I struggle to accomplish a goal. When I first decided to become an actor, I had no money; I could barely pay the rent. Dinner was a couple of cans of tuna and some saltines from the dollar store. I wasn’t living a glamorous life, but I felt alive. There was nothing like those days.

Norman Vincent Peale said, “The true flavor, the real fun, the continuous excitement is in the process of making it rather than having made it.”

It’s been a long road, and many hard lessons I’ve learned since then. I’ve been guilty of accomplishing a goal and thinking, “I’ve got it made.” The result was I lost all momentum and progress. The loss of momentum is a dangerous place to be. It means you’ve stopped. Losing momentum can mean the loss of a dream, the loss of a career, and maybe even the loss of a relationship.

One of the best ways to avoid losing your momentum is to set more goals. Once you accomplish your first goal, it’s good to celebrate; it’s good to be happy for what you’ve accomplished, but only temporarily. If you settle, you might find that everything you’ve worked for is gone one day.

Many things can bring happiness. Tony Robbin’s has said, “Progress equals happiness.” I know that might sound controversial to some. You might say, “My faith makes me happy.” or, “My family makes me happy.” I would agree that is true, but I ask you, “How happy are you when your faith isn’t progressing?” or “How happy are you when your family relationships aren’t moving in the right direction?” I think there is something to the idea that progress brings happiness. It may not be the root of all happiness, but it can undoubtedly make you happier.

If it’s true that progress can make us happier, how hard is it to make progress? It depends, of course, but it’s easier to make progress in any area of your life once you get the momentum going. It’s always hard to start making significant progress when starting from a dead stop. The momentum builds once you get the ball rolling, and eventually, progress comes faster and faster.

Think of a weight loss goal. In the beginning, it’s hard to make the necessary changes, but as the pounds begin to melt off, more motivation comes, you begin to make more changes, and soon you’re on your way.

Next time your accomplishments start to make you feel like you’ve got it made, don’t stop; keep going. Set your sights on ever higher goals. Just as a snowball gets bigger and faster as it rolls down the hill, as you build momentum, more opportunities will present themselves, and when you look back, you’ll be amazed at how far you’ve come.